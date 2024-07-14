Department of School Education instructed to renew recognition of private unaided PU colleges every 10 years

Minister for School Education and Literacy Madhu Bangarappa has instructed the Department of School Education (Pre-University) to renew the recognition of private unaided pre-university colleges in Karnataka every 10 years from the current academic year, according to Karnataka Unaided Pre-University Colleges’ Management Association (KUPMA), Mangaluru.

So far, such colleges had to renew their recognition for every five years.

The office-bearers of KUPMA held a meeting with Mr. Bangarappa in the presence of Speaker of the Legislative Assembly U.T. Khader and senior officials of the department in Bengaluru on July 13, and placed 15 demands before the government, a release from the association said on Sunday, July 14.

The secretary of the association, Narendra L. Nayak, who is also the chairman of Expert Pre-University Colleges, said in the release that the Minister assured that only the documents submitted online by colleges will be verified in the coming days. Private college managements must be ready to pay the prescribed fees for this.

Further, the KUPMA urged the government that if a student drops out of college, the education institution should not be made to refund the fee of the student. The association requested the government to issue a circular regarding the same.

“The office-bearers requested that, at the least, the government should not issue any circular making the refund of fees compulsory,” he said.

Consult stakeholders

The KUPMA urged department officials to consider the experiences and suggestions of private colleges before implementing the government’s educational policies.

The office-bearers urged the government to ensure that the question papers of the examinations conducted by the government are free of any errors and that out-of-syllabi questions should not be asked.

The government should drop the system of holding three annual examinations and should instead revert to holding an annual and a supplementary examination. “Conducting three annual examinations in this way impoverishes the quality of the examinations. It was told that it would be difficult to manage time for conducting the three examinations and evaluation,” the release said.

The association requested that the syllabus of the examination should be published at the beginning of the academic year and there should be clarity in it. Even if it is an NCERT syllabus, it must be published in detail on the department’s website and the question paper must be flawless.

No grace marks

Students should not be given grace marks in the final examination for any reason. The quality of education should be maintained, the KUPMA said.

The government was requested to prepare the calendar of events (year plan) well in advance, that is at least two months before the beginning of the academic year. While preparing the examination schedule, especially before fixing the dates for examinations like KCET, annual examination, practical examination etc., the department should discuss with the KUPMA and take a decision in the interest of the students.

“KUPMA urged that the department should not hastily force the colleges to upload any document in the SATS portal. Instead the colleges must be given enough time to do this,” the release said.

The association requested the department to scrutinise the application for permission for a new college or for opening an additional section in an academic year, well in advance and grant permission at least two months before the commencement of the academic year.

Principal secretary of the School Education and Literacy Department Ritesh Kumar Singh, Director of the Pre-University section Sindhu B. Rupesh, president of KUPMA M. Mohan Alva, its honorary president M.B. Puranik, its vice-president Sudhakar Shetty and others were present.