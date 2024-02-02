Department of School Education and Literacy launches online classes for slow learners at govt. schools in Udupi district

February 02, 2024 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - MANGALURU

A group of 25 class 10 students of Government High School in Nalkuru village of Udupi district attended an online science class at the smart classroom of the school along with their teacher at 1.30 p.m. on Friday, February 2.

Those students are among the 7,000-odd SSLC students, mainly slow learners, of 105 government high schools in the Udupi district attending the online examination preparatory classes which began on February 1, Thursday.

The class went on till 3 p.m. The resource person, who conducted the class, also gave tips on how to answer the question paper and suggested topics that they needed to focus on. At the end of the class, students cleared their doubts with the resource person and their science teacher.

“The idea behind holding online classes is to prepare mainly slow learners to face the SSLC examination starting from March 25,” Udupi Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI) K. Ganapathi, told The Hindu. The online classes are in addition to separate preparatory classes being held at each of the schools, he added.

Mr. Ganapathi said subject resource persons are conducting the classes from the studio of the Zilla Panchayat Resource Centre. Students will be called to the smart classrooms at their respective schools where they will see live classes on the screen. The classes are being held in an interactive format and the schedule of the classes have been given to all the schools, he said.

He said that some government-aided private schools in the district too have shown interest in online classes. These schools have been provided the link to these classes and those students too are getting the benefit of the online classes, he said..

The online classes will go on till the State-level SSLC preparatory examination, which will be held between February 26 and March 2. “Seeing the performance of students in the two preparatory examinations (the other preparation examination is conducted by respective schools at the local level), teachers will hold additional classes for slow learners,” the Udupi DDPI said.

Students have been given subject-wise booklets containing multiple-choice and one-mark questions and answers. The slow learners are being made to practice answering these questions. Mr. Ganapathi said he and other officers of the district have adopted two or more government schools and they are regularly monitoring the progress of examination preparation work. Over 14,000 Class 10 students will write the SSLC examination this year from Uduipi district, the DDPI said.