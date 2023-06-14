ADVERTISEMENT

Department of Emergency Medicine opened at KMC Hospital in Attavar

June 14, 2023 10:18 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Anshu Kumar Srivastav, DCP, (Law & Order), inaugurating the Emergency Medicine Department of KMC Hospital at Attavar in Mangaluru on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Anshu Kumar Srivastav, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), inaugurated the new Department of Emergency Medicine at KMC Hospital, Attavar here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Madhusudan Upadhya, Head, Department of Emergency Medicine, said that the department will provide prompt and comprehensive care to patients in critical condition.

The facility is staffed with a highly skilled team of emergency medicine specialists and nursing professionals who have undergone rigorous training in handling life-threatening situations, he said.

Sanjan, an Assistant Professor in the same department, said that the department, with 30 beds, has got advanced medical technology and infrastructure to swiftly diagnose and treat a wide range of emergencies.

The dedicated intensive care unit (ICU) ensures that critically ill patients receive specialized care and monitoring. The operation theatre (OT) is equipped to handle emergency surgeries. It also includes a specially designated section catering to paediatric and gynaecological emergencies.

M. D. Venkatesh, Vice-Chancellor, Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) was present.

