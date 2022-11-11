Dentist’s severed body found on railway track

The Hindu Bureau MANGALURU
November 11, 2022 23:48 IST

: A severed body, said to be of dentist Krishnamurthy Sarpangala, 57, of Badiyadkka, Kasaragod district, Kerala, was found on the railway track at Hattiyangadi village, near Kundapur in Udupi district, on November 9.

Kundapur Rural police, who have registered a case of UDR, said that the daughter of the deceased dentist identified the body on November 10. The post-mortem was conducted and the body handed over to the family.

The police said that the case has been transferred to Kerala police as it is suspected that Krishnamurthy could have ended his life. Forensic science laboratory experts have taken samples from the spot where the body was found.

Krishnamurthy was a dentist at Badiyadka for the past 30 years. He had gone missing from his house on November 8.

(Those in distress or those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani Ph.: 104 for help.)

