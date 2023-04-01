ADVERTISEMENT

Dental technology student loses ₹1.1 lakh

April 01, 2023 10:09 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

A dental technology student lost ₹1.11 lakh from his bank account after he clicked on a link sent by a fraudster.

In the complaint to the Cyber Economic and Narcotics Crime station, the student said he received an SMS from the fraudster on March 1 in which a link was mentioned. The student opened the link. On March 3 and 4, an amount totalling to ₹1,11,500 was deducted from the student’s State Bank of India account and credited to the account in Indus Sind Bank’s branch in Sikar district of Rajasthan.

The police registered a case under provisions of Information Technology Act, 2000, and the Indian Penal Code. Investigation is on to trace the offender and retrieve the money.

