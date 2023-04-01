HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Dental technology student loses ₹1.1 lakh

April 01, 2023 10:09 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

A dental technology student lost ₹1.11 lakh from his bank account after he clicked on a link sent by a fraudster.

In the complaint to the Cyber Economic and Narcotics Crime station, the student said he received an SMS from the fraudster on March 1 in which a link was mentioned. The student opened the link. On March 3 and 4, an amount totalling to ₹1,11,500 was deducted from the student’s State Bank of India account and credited to the account in Indus Sind Bank’s branch in Sikar district of Rajasthan.

The police registered a case under provisions of Information Technology Act, 2000, and the Indian Penal Code. Investigation is on to trace the offender and retrieve the money.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Mangalore / dentistry / students / theft & burglary / crime / police

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.