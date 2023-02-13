Dental students stage street play to create awareness on road safety

February 13, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - MANGALURU

A group of BDS interns took break from their clinical practice on Monday, February 13, and involved themselves in staging street plays on road safety at three different busy public places in the city.

The 20-odd students from Manipal College of Dental Sciences’s (MCODS) Department of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery staged road safety street plays to mark the celebration of International Maxillofacial Surgeon’s Day, which is being held on the theme “Facial Trauma and Road Traffic Safety”.

Wearing dark blue scrubs, the students spread out the blanket at a corner of the busy service bus stand on Monday morning. They clapped together to attract attention of drivers, conductors and commuters and started their 15-minute long street play. Starting with risks of triple ride and taking on mobile phone on the move, the play threw light on the way people should respond following road accident victim and ensure early treatment. The play ended with the pledge by students on road safety.

Among those who saw the play included Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime and Traffic) B.P. Dinesh Kumar and MCODS Associate Dean Premalatha Shetty.

Earlier, the students staged this play near Hampankatta Circle. They also staged it at the KSRTC bus stand in Bejai around noon.

Home Guards

Home Guards took part in the road safety rally that was flagged off by Mr. Kumar at the Kadri Park. District Home Guards Commandant and Dentist Murali Mohan Choontharu took part in the rally.