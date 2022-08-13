Dental check-up camp organised for special schoolchildren

Special Correspondent MANGALURU
August 13, 2022 20:29 IST

Nitte Special Child Care Centre of the A.B. Shetty Memorial Institute of Dental Sciences in collaboration with Lion’s Special School, Surathkal, organised a dental check-up camp for students to mark 75 years of Indian Independence on August 11 and 12 at Surathkal.

A release here said the camp was organised to create awareness on maintaining of oral hygiene, to screen and treat children with minimal invasive techniques etc. Centre president Amitha Hegde and secretary Amarashree Shetty were present.

Prof. Shetty explained the importance of oral health and ways to maintain oral hygiene to students as well as teachers.

The organisers distributed badges and national flags to all students on the occasion, said the release.

