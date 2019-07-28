Dengue control: Flash mob today

The Dakshina Kannada administration will organise flash mob and launch signature campaigns at three malls in the city on Sunday to create awareness on source reduction to control dengue.

It will be organised at Forum Fiza Mall, Bharat Mall, and City Centre Mall for two-and-a-half hours from 4 p.m. Students of Srinivas College will conduct the flash mob.

Sasikanth Senthil S., Deputy Commissioner, will launch the drives at the City Centre Mall, Karnad Sadashiva Rao Road, at 4 p.m.

It will be attended by, among others, Selvamani R., Chief Executive Officer, zilla panchayat, Sandeep Patil, Police Commissioner, B.M. Laxmi Prasad, Superintendent of Police, Mohammed Nazir, Commissioner, Mangaluru City Corporation, Prithvi Ambar and Navya Poojary, coastalwood celebrities, and others.

Meanwhile, the dengue drive day will be launched from the residence of the Deputy Commissioner in Balmatta at 9 a.m. Later it will be continued in the government employees’ residential areas near Urwa Stores.

The drive is to destroy/clear water stagnation leading to the breeding of dengue-causing mosquito.

Meanwhile, according to an official release, eight suspected dengue cases were reported in the district on Saturday.

The Mangaluru City Corporation collected ₹10,000 as fine from those who have failed to take up measures to stop breeding of dengue causing mosquito.