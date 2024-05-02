GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Dengue cases on the rise in Udupi

May 02, 2024 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Udupi Deputy Commissioner K. Vidyakumari said on Thursday that dengue cases are on the rise in the district and hence people having fever should get them tested at the nearest health centres and take treatment.

People should keep their houses and premises clean to control the breeding of Aedes aegypti mosquito which caused dengue and bred in stagnant clean water. Stagnant water in flower pots, discarded tyres and tubes, thrown away coconut shells and tender coconut shells should be cleared. Water storing barrels and buckets should be cleaned once in a week.

If people followed precautionary measures the spread of dengue can be controlled effectively, she said in a release.

Referring to the prevailing hot and humid conditions in the district, she said that people should drink enough water even if not thirsty. Fruits and vegetables having more water content should be consumed with lime juice, buttermilk, lassi and other fresh fruit juices.

She said that people having frequent giddiness, dry mouth, exhaustion, vomiting, fast breathing should contact nearest doctors. It is advisable to take bath in cold water.

People can contact the helpline 102 for health related tips and 108 for emergency.

It is better not to have outdoor activities between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., she said.

