Demo on slacklining on St. Mary’s Island

A demonstration-workshop on slacklining was held on the St. Mary’s Island about six kilometres off Malpe beach here on Friday.

The demonstration and workshop was organised by the Malpe Development Committee in association with the Slack Mitra Team. It was held from noon to 4 p.m. In a slacklining, a flat rope is tied between two anchors and a person walks or does tricks while walking on the rope from one end to the other end balancing himself all the way.

As many as 10 youth got trained at the demonstration-workshop. While one rope was tied about a feet above the ground between two coconut trees on the island and the distance between the two trees was 10 metres, another rope was tied five feet above ground between two coconut trees and the distance between the trees was 15 metres.

A third rope was tied about five feet above the ground between two coconut trees (40 metres long). The youth were first trained here. Then, they were given training on a rope tied between two boulders on the beach about six feet over the sea.

Sudhesh Shetty of the Malpe Development Committee said that the crew or trainers who participated in the demonstration-workshop included Navin Devnani Torres, Adhwaith Manohar, Kshitij Mittal and Vinay Tataria. “Slacklining is one of the most up and coming adventure sports internationally and it is growing in the country,” he said

He said that a large number of people in big cities, including Bengaluru and Pune, were interested in slacklining. “Besides they would be more interested if it was being held on a beach or an island. The challenge is to retain balance while walking on the rope,” Mr. Shetty said.

Bouyed by the response to slacklining on Friday, the team and the committee would be holding such training workshops permanently from the third week of April.

“Our objective in conducting slacklining here is to promote St. Mary’s Island, a geological monument, as a major tourist and adventure sports destination,” Mr. Shetty said.

CEO of Zilla Panchayat Preeti Gehlot and Assistant Director of Tourism Chandrashekhar Nayak were present.