Dakshina Kannada Member of Parliament Capt. Brijesh Chowta on Sunday, June 30, said that he would study the pros and cons of building the Kaniyoor-Kanhangad (Kerala) railway line, its feasibility, and later will discuss the matter relating to its demand with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav.

Addressing BJP workers at the party office in Sullia, he said that the demand requires thorough study.

Earlier, the party leader A.V. Theertharama, who raised the matter, said that the project proposal that once came to the limelight is now on the back-burner. If the line is built, it will contribute to the development of Sullia taluk, he said.

Capt. Chowta said that he will hold a meeting with BSNL and other private telecom players to sort out issues related to network problem in Sullia taluk.

Vinay Kumar Kandadkka, secretary, the Sullia Assembly unit of the BJP, told the Member of Parliament that if a Union government grant is available to draw insulated electricity supply cables, it should be availed to draw such lines in Sullia Taluk facing issues relating to power supply lines due to high forest area. He said that a proposal should be submitted to the Union government to create a zone of agro-based industries in Sullia. Telecom towers should be fixed with solar batteries, he said.

Mr. Chowta said that he is aware of the diseases like Yellow Leaf Disease and Leafspot Disease hitting arecanut plantations. He will bring it to the notice of Union Agriculture Minister for suitable remedy.

Visits sea erosion areas

The Member of Parliament visited Uchila, Mogaveerapatna, Battampady, and seaground areas, on the outskirts of Mangaluru, on the day where sea erosion was reported.

Later, he asked the Revenue Department officials to arrange temporary shelters for such families whose houses are facing danger due to erosion and take all steps to shift them to the safer locations.

Capt. Chowta also visited Kuttar Madaninagara where four members of a family died in a wall collapse incident on June 26. He asked the revenue officials to distribute compensation to the lone survivor of the family.

