Delays and lapses in government scheme implementation will not be tolerated, says Lakshmi Hebbalkar

June 12, 2023 - MANGALURU

Udupi district in-charge Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar on Sunday, cautioned officials of initiating stringent action if any lapses or delays were found in implementing government programmes in the district.

Chairing a meeting of district level officials at Udupi, Ms. Hebbalkar, who holds the portfolios of Women and Child Development and Empowerment of the Disabled and Senior Citizens, said it was the responsibility of the officials to take the schemes of the new government to people’s doorsteps.

She asked the concerned officials to prepare a list of beneficiaries of important government schemes, including Anna Bhagya, Gruha Lakshmi, Gruha Jyothi and Shakti. They also should prepare the action plans to take the schemes to the identified beneficiaries, she said

The Minister said the officials should not switch off their mobile phones and be present at the duty station. They should be available whenever necessary. Officials should not unnecessarily reject applications of beneficiaries and should not delay the implementation of schemes. They should focus on bringing more people under the ambit of the schemes.

Safety of students

Ms. Hebbalkar directed officials to give priority to the safety of student community in the wake of the rainy season and complete works on footbridges on priority. She gathered information on the drinking water problem, steps being taken to mitigate natural calamities including sea erosion and preparation for Kharif sowing from officials concerned.

The Minister asked that suitable government lands be identified for the construction of Anganwadi centres to shift those functioning out of rented premises. Compensation should be provided to owners of cattle that died of lumpy skin disease, she said while urging Agriculture Department officials to ensure there was no shortage of seeds and fertilisers for farmers.

Ms. Hebbalkar said she was happy to be the in-charge of Udupi district and asked officials to function in coordination by understanding their responsibilities.

MLC Manjunatha Bhandary, Deputy Commissioner M. Kurma Rao, Zilla Panchayat CEO H. Prasanna, Superintendent of Police Akshay M. Hakay, Karkala DFO Ganapathi, Additional DC B.N. Veena, probationary IAS officer Yatish, Kundapura AC Rashmi and others were present.

