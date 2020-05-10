Mangaluru

Delay in providing temporary sheds worries traders

In all, 350 traders who were operating from the two blocks of the Central Market which was closed down a month ago to maintain social distancing are still waiting for their rehabilitation by Mangaluru City Corporation.

The corporation closed down the vegetable, fruit and meat business at the Central Market to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The wholesale fruit and vegetable market was shifted to APMC Yard in Baikampady. There are 106 licensed wholesale, retail traders, owners of meat shops, grocery shops, Ayurvedic shops, textile shops, electronic shops and other small traders in the complex. There are about 250 other traders around the complex.

“More than a month since the order, the corporation is yet to provide us space to earn our living. For the time being they should allow us to operate from the place for which licence has been issued,” said Mohamed Abbas, a retail vegetable trader and treasurer of Central Market Traders Association. Grocery shop owner Gajanana said that officials are not allowing them to remove material from their shops. Meanwhile, Ganesh said that the police forced him to close down the shutters of his electronics shop on Wednesday. The corporation on Wednesday started laying poles along the compound wall of Lady Goschen Hospital for creating temporary sheds for retail traders. Steps are yet to be taken in the case of other traders.

Meanwhile, corporation Commissioner S. Ajith Kumar Hegde said that the corporation was trying to provide temporary sheds for licensed traders. An appropriate place was being scouted to provide sheds for 240 other traders. “These temporary sheds are for a period of three months when Mangaluru Smart City Project Limited will provide them temporary sheds,” he said and added that delay on their part to commence the work was because of the preoccupation of officials with COVID-19 relief and containment work.

