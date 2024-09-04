Delay in fee payment updation by KEA worries students, parents

Delay by the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) in acknowledging payment of fees for the first year Medicine, Engineering, and other professional courses has worried students and parents. The delay has resulted in the admission process of several students hailing from Dakshina Kannada and other parts of the State dragging on.

While it took a minimum of five hours for some, there were many students who got the acknowledgment after 24 hours of payment. After updation of fee payment, students get the admission order, which needs to be submitted at the allotted college, which paves the way for completing the admission formalities.

It was on August 29 evening that the KEA released the provisional result of the seat allotment for admission to Engineering, Architecture, Farm Science, Veterinary, Yoga and Naturopathy, BSc Nursing, BPharm, DPharm, Medical, Dental and AYUSH courses. On the afternoon of August 30 the KEA enabled aspirants to exercise choices for the first round.

Those who opted for choice 1 (satisfied with the allocation and want to exit from further rounds of counselling) and those opted for choice 2 (satisfied with allocation but want to participate in second round of counselling) were asked to pay prescribed fee online or through challans. The payments were to be made to KEA accounts either in HDFC Bank, Union Bank of India, or Bank of Baroda. The students were given time till September 4 to pay the first year fees and report the same to KEA by September 5 evening, to avoid cancellation of allocated seat.

A parent of an aspirant from Valencia, who opted for choice 1, paid over ₹30,000 for BE course in Data Sciences using the triplicate challan at 10 a.m. on September 2 morning, and it was only after 3 p.m. that he could submit the admission order and complete the formalities in an engineering college in Mangaluru.

Another parent, who opted for choice 2 after allocation of medical seat in a private medical college in Mangaluru, paid the fees online around 1 a.m. on September 2 and he submitted the admission order in the medical college on the same day by noon.

A staffer from an engineering college in Moodbidri said delay in updation was more in cases where payment has been made to KEA accounts with Union Bank of India and Bank of Baroda. “This is happening every year, after the pandemic. The KEA is yet to address this issue, while it has made several welcome changes in its website this year,” the staffer said.

A staffer from another engineering college in the city said only 30 admission orders were issued on September 2 to students who were allocated their college.

When contacted, KEA Executive Director H. Prasanna told The Hindu that a technical glitch was leading to delay in updation of payment. The delay was more so because of heavy load on the website

“A dedicated team of personnel are working on it and it will be resolved in another two days. Parents need not worry about the payment they have made and it is secured. Please mail the screenshot of the payment to the KEA,” Mr. Prasanna said.