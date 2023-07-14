ADVERTISEMENT

Delay in CRZ clearance holding up Sagarmala projects, says Minister

July 14, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Mankal Subba Vaidya, Minister for Fisheries, Ports and Inland Water Transport, speaking at the first edition of Karnataka Ports Conference – 2023 in Mangaluru on Friday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Minister for Fisheries, Ports and Inland Water Transport Mankal Subba Vaidya said here on Friday, that 26 maritime projects sanctioned to the State under the Sagarmala scheme have not taken off owing to issues associated with getting Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) clearance.

Speaking at the first edition of Karnataka Ports Conference – 2023 organised by Karnataka Chapter of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) here, he said that though investors are ready to invest in maritime projects they cite difficulty in getting CRZ clearance as the main hindrance notwithstanding the Union government relaxing certain conditions.

The Minister said that the government has proposed to develop a port at Mavinakurve in Uttara Kannada under a Public Private Partnership (PPP) model.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Vaidya said that a mini-floating jetty is coming up at Karwar. There is a proposal to build another floating jetty in Mangaluru. Dredging will have to be done before going ahead with the project in the city.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US