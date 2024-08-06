ADVERTISEMENT

Degree classes of Mangalore University affliated colleges to start on August 12

Published - August 06, 2024 10:39 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Vice-Chancellor of Mangalore University P.L. Dharma at the Academic Council meeting in Mangaluru on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Classes for the degree courses in Mangalore University-affiliated colleges will start on August 12, said Vice-Chancellor P.L. Dharma in Mangaluru on Tuesday.

Talking to reporters after the second special session of the university’s Academic Council, Mr. Dharma said 70% of the evaluation work of the final semester of degree courses has been completed. Classes for the postgraduate courses will start on September 9.

As per a direction from the Central government, Mr. Dharma said students who have written examination as per the National Education Policy will get grade-based marks card in DigiLocker. Marks cannot be mentioned in these marks cards. He said an internal committee of the university will inquire into isolated instance of issuance of marks card that mentioned the marks, Mr. Dharma said.

During the special meeting, the budget for 2024-25 was placed. The university is expecting revenue of ₹177.03 crore and its expenditure has been estimated at ₹197.82 crore. There were 426 pensioners and family pensioners and the university was spending ₹25.61 crore annually. This year, 22 personnel were retiring and the university requires ₹10.8 crore. The university has sought ₹36.41 crore from the government, which has already sanctioned ₹10 crore, it was stated.

