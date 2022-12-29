ADVERTISEMENT

Defrauding investors of ₹100 crore, co-operative society’s president arrested by Udupi police

December 29, 2022 08:56 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - MANGALURU

A large number of depositors assembled outside the society’s office in Udupi recently following stoppage of payment of interest on the deposits since June, 2022

The Hindu Bureau

The Udupi police arrested President of Kamalakshi multipurpose co-operative society, B.V. Lakshminarayana on December 29. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The Udupi police have arrested President of Udupi’s Kamalakshi Multipurpose Cooperative Society, B.V. Lakshminarayana, on charges of not returning to depositors money to a tune of ₹100 crore.

The police on Thursday, December 29, produced Mr. Lakshminarayana before the Principal Civil Judge and JMFC court, which remanded him to judicial custody till January 11. The court posted for hearing on Mr. Lakshminarayana’s bail application to January 2.

A large number of depositors assembled outside the society’s office in Udupi recently following stoppage of payment of interest on the deposits since June, 2022. A complaint was filed by a depositor accusing the President of defrauding him and other depositors as the society has failed in returning them deposit amount. Lakshminarayana was reportedly at-large.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Udupi’s Cyber Economic and Narcotic Crime Police arrested Lakshminarayana from a house in Matapady near Brahmavara on Tuesday, December 27.

Mithrakumar Shetty, the advocate of B.V. Lakshminarayana, told reporters that his client could not pay interest to depositors as society had suffered setback in loan recovery. Mr. Lakshminarayana will return money of the depositors shortly, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US