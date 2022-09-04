Defence selection training school to be inaugurated today in Mangaluru

Special Correspondent MANGALURU
September 04, 2022 23:54 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Backward Classes Welfare Department will inaugurate Koti-Chennayya Defence Selection Training School to train candidates from Udupi district for the Agnipath scheme in Udupi on Monday.

A statement from Social and Backward Classes Welfare Minister Kota Srinivas Poojari’s office here said that the department had initially proposed to open three such schools in coastal Karnataka, Rani Abbakka School in Dakshina Kannada and Henja Naika School in Uttara Kannada district. The inauguration would be held at 2.30 p.m. at Hotel Kidiyur in Udupi City.

As many as 60 candidates have already applied for the training in Udupi district as against the capacity of 100 candidates while 100 candidates have applied in Dakshina Kannada and 700 in Uttara Kannada. Candidates would be provided boarding and lodging facilities at hostels during the training.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Poojari has already announced that similar training schools would be opened across all the districts in the state in the coming days.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The inauguration would be attended by Ministers, MPs and legislators from Udupi district on Monday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app