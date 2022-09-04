Defence selection training school to be inaugurated today in Mangaluru

ADVERTISEMENT

The Backward Classes Welfare Department will inaugurate Koti-Chennayya Defence Selection Training School to train candidates from Udupi district for the Agnipath scheme in Udupi on Monday.

A statement from Social and Backward Classes Welfare Minister Kota Srinivas Poojari’s office here said that the department had initially proposed to open three such schools in coastal Karnataka, Rani Abbakka School in Dakshina Kannada and Henja Naika School in Uttara Kannada district. The inauguration would be held at 2.30 p.m. at Hotel Kidiyur in Udupi City.

As many as 60 candidates have already applied for the training in Udupi district as against the capacity of 100 candidates while 100 candidates have applied in Dakshina Kannada and 700 in Uttara Kannada. Candidates would be provided boarding and lodging facilities at hostels during the training.

Mr. Poojari has already announced that similar training schools would be opened across all the districts in the state in the coming days.

The inauguration would be attended by Ministers, MPs and legislators from Udupi district on Monday.