Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to attend MAHE’s 30th convocation in Manipal on November 18

November 17, 2022 04:14 pm | Updated 04:14 pm IST - MANGALURU

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) will hold its 30th convocation from November 18 to November 20 at Manipal. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be the chief guest on the first day of the event.

MAHE Vice Chancellor M.D. Venkatesh told reporters in Manipal on Wednesday, November 16 that Scientific Advisor to the Defence Minister G. Satheesh Reddy would be the chief guest on November 19, and Axis Bank’s Managing Director and CEO Amitabh Chaudhry on November 20.

Dr. Venkatesh said MAHE framed a roadmap in November 2020 for implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP). Twelve programmes of three-year duration were converted to four years, and 45 new programmes were introduced as per the NEP.

The convocation is being held offline after two years and around 5,000 students are expected to receice various degrees.

Pro Chancellor H.S. Ballal said the Academy of General Education set up by late Dr. T.M.A. Pai established professional colleges for medical education, and the first self-financing private medical college in India in 1953 against all odds. It simultaneously started engineering, management, dental, law, education and other colleges. Kasturba Medical College (KMC), the 29th such college to be established in India, has been the flagship institution of the Academy. Among over 600 medical colleges in India at present, KMC has been in the top 10 for over two decades.

Dr. Ballal said Dr. T.M.A. Pai’s son Ramdas M. Pai realised the dream of his father of establishing a university by forming MAHE in 1993. Dr Ramdas M. Pai made Manipal an international university township and also took Indian higher education overseas for the first time. His unwavering practice of ‘Integrity at any cost’ has been the bedrock on which today’s Manipal has been built.