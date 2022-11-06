Defamation of activist Prathiba Kulai: Relief to accused extended

Ms. Kulai filed a complaint seeking action against persons who had defamed her on social media using visuals related to the toll gate protest held on October 18

The Hindu Bureau MANGALURU
November 06, 2022 13:33 IST

Prathiba Kulai, Corporater, Mangaluru City Corporation, in Mangaluru. | Photo Credit: MANJUNATH HS

The local district and sessions court has extended till November 9 its interim order directing city police not to arrest Shyam Sudarshan Bhat Hosamoole, who is the prime accused in the case of defamation of activist and former councillor Prathiba Kulai.

Ms. Kulai, who is active in the protest demanding closure of toll gate in Surathkal, filed a complaint with the Women Police seeking action against persons who had defamed her on the social media using visuals related to the protest held on October 18. The police found involvement of Hosamoole and K.R. Shetty.

Mr. Shetty voluntarily appeared before the jurisdictional court. He was remanded to judicial custody following a day of questioning by the police.

Hosamoole files for anticipatory bail

Meanwhile, Mr. Hosamoole filed an anticipatory bail application under Section 438 of Criminal Procedure Code before the 2nd Additional District and Sessions Court. The court passed an interim order directing the police not to arrest Hosamoole and asked public prosecutor to file objection to the bail application.

The public prosecutor filed objection to the bail application on October 31 along with report of the investigation officer. The court further extended the interim order while posting the case for final orders on November 4. The court, on November 4, further extended the interim order and posted the case for final orders on November 9.  

