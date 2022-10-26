Deepavali Sambhrama | Bishop asks people to be respectful creating space for everyone

Mangaluru Bishop Peter Paul Saldanha has said that the celebration of Deepavali calls people to be respectful towards one another creating a space for everyone.

Speaking at the Deepavali Sambhrama organised by St. Mother Teresa Vichara Vedike, Mangaluru, at Sandesha Kalakendra on Monday, the Bishop said that respecting each other is much greater and larger than tolerance. “The ability to live in the midst of others with their individualities, diversities and differences in a spirit of respect, love and trust is much needed today to bring about solidarity, unity and harmony,” he said. “We become the true light of the world when we recognise all people around us as our brothers and sisters and show that we belong to one family.”

Speaking on the occasion, Vice-Chancellor of Mangalore University P. Subrahmanya Yadapadithaya said: “The culture of sharing, belongingness, the openness of the mind and heart towards other religions and love and solidarity in upholding humanity is at the core of Deepavali celebrations.”

3,000 members will be added to Shourya teams, says Veerendra Heggade

Pattadhikari of Dharmasthala and also president of Shree Kshetra Dharmasthala Rural Development Project (SKDRDP), a non-government organisation, D. Veerendra Heggade has said that the SKDRDP has constituted Shourya teams with 7,000 members for rushing to the help of people during natural calamities and other emergencies in rural areas in the State. These teams have voluntary members to help people. In addition to the existing members, 3,000 more members will be added to the teams during 2022-23. He was speaking at a function organised to celebrate the 55th year of his Pattabhisheka at Dharmasthala on Monday. Mr. Heggade said that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will inaugurate the Shourya project shortly. He said that the NGO has opened 6,000 common service centres for the government in rural areas and another 1,500 centres will be opened shortly. The target is to have a total of 10,000 centres by the end of this financial year. The SKDRDP gave three CT scan machines to three government hospitals at a cost of ₹6 crore last year. Three more CT scan machines will be given to three more hospitals in this financial year. It will also provide 2,700 benches to 365 government schools, he said and added that ₹47 lakh will be provided to a solid waste management plant at Ujire. Speaker Vishveshwara Hegde Kageri also spoke.

RTA meeting to discuss demands of auto drivers, owners

The Regional Transport Authority, Dakshina Kannada, will meet on Thursday, at 5 p.m. in the office of the Deputy Commissioner. It is to discuss the demands of autorickshaw drivers and owners, a release from the Regional Transport Officer here said.

Admissions to government hostels

The Department of Backward Classes Welfare has invited applications for admissions to its post-matriculation hostels for 2022-23. Applications will have to be filed online by logging on to the website of the department by November 28. Call Ph: 080-80507000 for details and technical issues, if any, while filing the applications.

No power supply in city tomorrow

There will be no power supply in some areas in the city on Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The affected areas are Lower Car Street, Nellikai Road, Azezuddin Road, Kandatpalli, Ansari Road, Deputy Commissioner’s office, Neereshawlya Road, Badriya Road, Old Port, JM Cross Road, Bibi Alabi Road, Mission Street, TT Road, Maidan Third Cross, Service Bus Stand, Hampankatta, GHS Road, PM Rao Road, Gouri Mutt Road, Bhavanti Street, Gayathri Temple Road, AB Shetty Circle, Mangaladevi Road, Pandeshwar, Court Road, Navabharat Circle, Dongarakeri and Canara School. It is for maintenance works.