Deepa Nayak, Sachin emerge winners in Mangalore Marathon

The Hindu Bureau MANGALURU
November 07, 2022 00:02 IST

Runners in action during the Mangalore Marathon in Mangaluru on Sunday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Long-distance running coach Deepa Nayak from Bengaluru and a physical education teacher from Pajaka-Udupi Sachin emerged the winners in the women’s and men’s category, respectively, of the 21K open run in the Niveus Mangalore Marathon here on Sunday.

Ms. Nayak clocked 1:44:55, followed by Mehwish Hussain (2:05:56) and K. Sandhya (2:07:31) in the women’s category. Sachin clocked 1:15:48, followed by Rahul Shukla (1:15:48) and K. Venkatesha (1:16:29) in the men’s category.

In the 10K open men’s category, Cibin Changappa from Hassan topped with 35:04, followed by N.T. Dasharath (36:12) and Lara Francis (36:12). In the women’s category, three students from Alvas College, Spandana, Dhanusha and Chaitra Devadiga, took the top three positions.

Rewards were given to toppers of the 21K and 10K runs in the 45-60 age, 60+ and regional categories. A total of 48 winners were felicitated.

