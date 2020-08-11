Deep sea fishing from Sept. 1

MANGALURU

Deep sea fishing in Dakshina Kannada will resume on September 1, according to Minister for Fisheries, Ports, Inland Water Transport and Muzrai Kota Srinivasa Poojari.

Speaking at a meeting in the office of the Deputy Commissioner here on Tuesday, the Minister said that 75 % of workers engaged in deep sea fishing are from outside the State. They should apply on the Seva Sindhu portal before entering the State. They should undergo COVID-19 test.

The government will conduct free tests for them. Those who test negative will be allowed to enter the district. Later, they should be in home quarantine for 14 days before going to work. Boat owners should take the responsibility of travel and entry of such workers.

He said that the fish market should be sanitised daily by the Fisheries Department.