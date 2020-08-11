Mangaluru

Deep sea fishing from Sept. 1

Deep sea fishing in Dakshina Kannada will resume on September 1, according to Minister for Fisheries, Ports, Inland Water Transport and Muzrai Kota Srinivasa Poojari.

Speaking at a meeting in the office of the Deputy Commissioner here on Tuesday, the Minister said that 75 % of workers engaged in deep sea fishing are from outside the State. They should apply on the Seva Sindhu portal before entering the State. They should undergo COVID-19 test.

The government will conduct free tests for them. Those who test negative will be allowed to enter the district. Later, they should be in home quarantine for 14 days before going to work. Boat owners should take the responsibility of travel and entry of such workers.

He said that the fish market should be sanitised daily by the Fisheries Department.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 11, 2020 11:25:15 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/deep-sea-fishing-from-sept-1/article32329688.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story