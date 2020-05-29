Deep sea fishing ban periodreduced from 61 days to 47

MANGALURU

29 May 2020 22:35 IST

The State government has reduced deep sea fishing ban period along coastal Karnataka from the earlier 61 days to 47 effective on June 15.

Usually, the fishing ban is scheduled from June 1 to July 31. The State government issued a notification on Friday by revising its previous order on the ban.

The main objective of banning deep sea fishing during June and July is to protect fish wealth as commercially important species breed during this period. It is to prevent juvenile fishing and excessive fishing.

This year, deep sea fishing activities have been banned for 47 days from June 15 to July 31 (both days inclusive), a statement said here on Friday.

Mechanised boats and traditional boats fitted with inboard or outboard engines of 10 hp and above are banned from carrying out fishing activities during the 47-day period. However, fishing boats fitted with engines of up to 10 hp will be allowed to carry out fishing during the period.

Action will be taken against those who violate the ban order. Violators will become ineligible for subsidised diesel for the whole year, the statement said.

It said that this decision has been taken keeping the interests of fisheries sector across the State’s coast in mind.

Speaking to presspersons here on Friday, Minister for Fisheries, Ports, Inland Water Transport and Muzrai Kota Srinivasa Poojary said that the Union government has allowed deep sea fishing this year till June 15 in view of hardship faced by fishermen due to the lockdown and COVID-19 situation. The State government too has extended the same facility accordingly. Usually, the ban on deep sea fishing became effective on June 1.

The Minister said that he has already held a meeting in Bengaluru to promote inland fisheries in the State. His department will chalk out plans to promote the production of fish seedlings in the State in the next 10 years.