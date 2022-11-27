Dedicate two new platforms at Mangaluru Central exclusively for trains towards Bengaluru and Mumbai, Southern Railway urged

November 27, 2022 12:49 pm | Updated 12:49 pm IST - MANGALURU

Voicing the need of thousands of Railway patrons in the coastal Karnataka region, a Railway activist from Mangaluru on Saturday, November 26, urged the General Manager of Southern Railway to exclusively dedicate Platform Nos. 4 and 5, that are coming up at Mangaluru Central, for trains towards Bengaluru and Konkan Railway network.

R.N. Singh, who recently took over as the GM of Southern Railway was on an inspection spree, from Ernakulam to Palakkad and to Mangaluru Central on Saturday. Railway activist and District Road Safety Committee Member G.K. Bhat met Mr. Singh during the latter’s inspection of Mangaluru Central in the evening and submitted a memorandum of demands. Mr. Singh gave a patient ear to the demands, said Mr. Bhat.

Enhance connectivity between Mumbai and Mangaluru

The first and foremost demand of Mangalureans was to enhance connectivity between the coastal region and Bengaluru as well as Mumbai region. The Southern Railway had always been giving the excuse of platform constraints either to start new services or to extend existing services from Mangaluru Junction to Mangaluru Central.

Mr. Bhat said people have been demanding extension of Mangaluru Junction-Mumbai CSMT-Mangaluru Junction superfast express (N0. 12134/133) to Mangaluru Central and to fix the departure time of 12134 at 4.30 pm from Central during monsoon as well as non-monsoon timetable. The train always arrived late instead of 1.05 pm at Mangaluru Junction thereby delaying its scheduled departure to Mumbai at 2 pm.

Starting Mumbai CSMT service at 4.30 pm from Central could solve this issue too, Mr. Bhat said. This train and Mangaluru Central-Mumbai LTT-Mangaluru Central Matsyagandha Express (12620/12619) should be made Express services instead of the present superfast as they do not fit into the category of superfast.

Introduction of new trains

Similarly, the Vijayapura-Mangaluru Junction-Vijayapura Express special (07377/78) should be extended to Mangaluru Central. Train No. 16575/76 Yeshwantpur-Mangaluru Junction-Yeshwantpur tri-weekly Gomateshwara Express too should be brought to Central and it has to depart Central at 6.45 am instead of the present 11.30 am.

The Bengaluru-Mangaluru Central-Bengaluru Express (16585/586) via Mysuru should be made daily from the present six-days a week. The Mangaluru Central-Kacheguda, Mangaluru Central-Puduchery Express and Mangaluru Central-Kabaka Puttur Express Special should be extended to Subrahmanya Road, Mr. Bhat said.

He also demanded introduction of new trains from Mangaluru Central to Mumbai (Bandra), Rameswaram, Chennai (via Hassan) and reintroduction of Miraj Mahalakshmi Express.