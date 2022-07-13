Declare twin districts flood-hit, Congress urges Karnataka govt.

Udupi District Congress President Ashok Kumar Kodavoor led a party delegation to the Deputy Commissioner’s office with the demand

District Congress delegation led by unit president Ashok Kumar Kodavoor submitting a memorandum addressed to Karnataka government, to Additional Deputy Commissioner Veena in Udupi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

District Congress units of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi have urged Karnataka government to declare the twin districts as flood-hit and release a special compensation package.

While Udupi District Congress President Ashok Kumar Kodavoor led a party delegation to the Deputy Commissioner’s office with the demand on Tuesday, the former MLC Ivan D’Souza had addressed a press conference in this regard in Mangaluru on Monday.

Mr. D’Souza told reporters that as many as 59 houses were completely damaged and 429 were partially damaged in Dakshina Kannada since the onset of Monsoon this year. Notwithstanding government’s promise to provide ₹5 crore compensation to people who have completely lost houses, last year’s compensation was yet to be paid to many. The immediate compensation of ₹90,000 for fully damaged and ₹10,000 for partially damaged houses were insufficient and the amounts should be enhanced, he demanded.

Crop loss

Udupi Congress in its memorandum to the State government submitted through Additional Deputy Commissioner Veena said that transplanted paddy in hundreds of acres across the district was affected due to flooding.

Party leaders have toured Byndoor, Kundapura, Udupi, Karkala and Kaup Assembly constituencies and heard the grievances of farmers, fishermen and general public. Many bridges and culverts were affected in Navunda and Uppunda while crops were affected in Nada, Padukone and surrounding areas.

Sea erosion has intensified in Mulur, Thottam, Maravanthe and other areas while artificial flooding was witnessed at Yermal because of blockage by UPCL pipeline, the Party said.

It also noted that the Kalsanka-Gundbail Road in Udupi City and NH 169A at Parkala and on Indrali Ralway Bridge were damaged while NH-169A was completely washed away from Karavali Junction till Malpe.

The administration should take up restoration and compensation works on war-foot. The Chief Minister and the Revenue Minister should immediately respond and release suitable compensation, Mr. Kodavoor said.

The former Minister Vinay Kumar Sorake, KPCC General Secretary M.A. Gafoor and others were present.