Declare Dasara holidays as per local celebrations, says Minister Nagesh

Primary and Secondary Education Minister B.C. Nagesh has directed Deputy Commissioner K.V .Rajendra to declare Dasara holidays in the district between September 26 and October 10, which is in line with the Mangaluru Dasara and Navaratri celebrations held in different temples across the district.

The direction comes following a plea by Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyas Kamath for change in Dasara holidays announced between October 3 and October 16.

In a statement, Mr. Kamath said that he met the Minister and pointed out that the Dasara festivities start in Mangaluru and other parts of the district on September 26. Apart from the Mangaluru Dasara, the Sharada Mahotsava on Car Street in Manglauru and Navaratri celebrations start in different temples across the district.

Hence, the Minister was asked to make a change to Dasara holidays and declare holiday for schools that will be in commensurate with Dasara festivities in the district.

In a letter addressed to the Principal Secretary to Department of School Education and Literacy on Monday, Mr. Nagesh said that Deputy Commissioners and Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officers have been given the power to make changes in holidays to meet local exigencies. With respect to Dakshina Kannada, the Deputy Commissioner has been directed to declare Dasara holidays between September 26 and October 10 with a condition that there will be celebration of Gandhi Jayanti in schools on October 2, the Minister said.