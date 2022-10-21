Decks cleared for widening Mangaluru-Karkala NH 169 into four lane

NHAI issues work order to the concessionaire; work should get completed in two years, says Kateel

Special Correspondent MANGALURU
October 21, 2022 23:14 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Construction work of widening of National Highway 169 between Mangaluru and Karkala into four-lane has reached a logical conclusion with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) issuing the work order to the concessionaire, fixing October 10, 2022, as the Appointed Date for the work.

Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel in a statement here said the work order was issued to the concessionaire, Sanur-Bikarnakatte Highways Ltd., that has to complete the work in two years from the Appointed Date at an estimated cost of ₹1,137 crore, excluding the cost of land acquisition.

The four-lane road starts from Bikarnakatte, off NH 75 in Mangaluru and ends at Sanur, about 5 km before Karkala in Udupi district. The 45 km project highway via Gurupura and Moodbidri would have a total width of 45 m, including 18-20 m of carriageway, medians, pavements and other infrastructure. Two bypasses — Gurupura (5.5 km) and Moodbidri (7 km) — are part of the project highway.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Vexed with compensation payment for acquired lands and the resultant delay in land acquisition, the project was being dragged for long. The four-laning is expected to considerably ease vehicular movement between Mangaluru and education hub Moodbidri that is already witnessing bumper-to-bumper traffic during peak hours.

Land acquisition

An estimated 222 hectares of land is required for the construction of the four-lane highway, of which 85.6 hectares is government land and existing carriageway accounts to 29 hectares. NHAI is already in possession of about 210 hectares of land including the existing carriageway while about 12 hectares of private land is to be acquired, according to NHAI officials.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Officials expect smooth construction as the entire land required for construction is with the Authority. Balance 12 hectares is required to provide ancillary facilities, including hill protection and other works, officials said.

NHAI had initially estimated the compensation for land acquisition at ₹484 crore. However, with several land owners approaching courts demanding higher compensation for agricultural lands on a par with converted lands, the cost might escalate.

The project will be executed under the Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM) wherein NHAI pays the concessionaire 40% of the cost in installments upon completion of the identified land marks while the concessionaire bears the balance cost. The toll plaza, planned at Badagaulipady near Gurupura Kaikamba, will be managed by NHAI.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app