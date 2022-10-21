Decks cleared for widening Mangaluru-Karkala NH 169 into four lane

NHAI issues work order to the concessionaire; work should get completed in two years, says Kateel

Construction work of widening of National Highway 169 between Mangaluru and Karkala into four-lane has reached a logical conclusion with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) issuing the work order to the concessionaire, fixing October 10, 2022, as the Appointed Date for the work.

Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel in a statement here said the work order was issued to the concessionaire, Sanur-Bikarnakatte Highways Ltd., that has to complete the work in two years from the Appointed Date at an estimated cost of ₹1,137 crore, excluding the cost of land acquisition.

The four-lane road starts from Bikarnakatte, off NH 75 in Mangaluru and ends at Sanur, about 5 km before Karkala in Udupi district. The 45 km project highway via Gurupura and Moodbidri would have a total width of 45 m, including 18-20 m of carriageway, medians, pavements and other infrastructure. Two bypasses — Gurupura (5.5 km) and Moodbidri (7 km) — are part of the project highway.

Vexed with compensation payment for acquired lands and the resultant delay in land acquisition, the project was being dragged for long. The four-laning is expected to considerably ease vehicular movement between Mangaluru and education hub Moodbidri that is already witnessing bumper-to-bumper traffic during peak hours.

Land acquisition

An estimated 222 hectares of land is required for the construction of the four-lane highway, of which 85.6 hectares is government land and existing carriageway accounts to 29 hectares. NHAI is already in possession of about 210 hectares of land including the existing carriageway while about 12 hectares of private land is to be acquired, according to NHAI officials.

Officials expect smooth construction as the entire land required for construction is with the Authority. Balance 12 hectares is required to provide ancillary facilities, including hill protection and other works, officials said.

NHAI had initially estimated the compensation for land acquisition at ₹484 crore. However, with several land owners approaching courts demanding higher compensation for agricultural lands on a par with converted lands, the cost might escalate.

The project will be executed under the Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM) wherein NHAI pays the concessionaire 40% of the cost in installments upon completion of the identified land marks while the concessionaire bears the balance cost. The toll plaza, planned at Badagaulipady near Gurupura Kaikamba, will be managed by NHAI.