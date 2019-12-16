Decks cleared for fourth stage of Malpe fisheries harbour

With the State government giving its nod to handover 5,000 sq. metres of land at the old port area, belonging to the Department of Ports, to the Department of Fisheries at Malpe fisheries harbour in Udupi, the decks have now been cleared for the construction of a fisheries jetty in the area.

The government order to handover the land on a lease of 10 years was issued last week. Of the 5,000 sq. m (200-m length and 25-m width) of land, the government has provided 4,200 sq. m for the Department of Fisheries, while 800 sq. m has been given to the Coastal Security Police (CSP).

Of the 200-metre-long coastline at the old port area along the Papanashini river, the Department of Fisheries has got 160-m-long land, while the remaining 40 m goes to the CSP.

Meanwhile, a proposal has been sent for construction of a fisheries jetty at a cost of ₹10 crore on this land. The construction of another jetty or the forth stage was a long-pending demand of the fishermen, who have complained about the congestion in the first, second and third stages of Malpe fisheries harbour.

K. Ganesh, Joint Director, Malpe fisheries harbour, told The Hindu that the Directorate of Fisheries had already sent this ₹10 crore proposal to the State government. “We expect this proposal to be approved by the government shortly,” he said.

There are about 2,100 mechanised boats at the Malpe fisheries harbour, including 1,100 deep sea trawlers, 150 purse seine boats, and 800 other mechanised boats. Malpe being the largest fishing harbour in the district also attracts boats from neighbouring fisheries jetties. Boats from other districts also berth at Malpe when the weather is inclement. The construction of this new fisheries jetty at the old port area will provide berthing facility for about 350 boats. “With the number of boats increasing every year, this jetty is a necessity. It will reduce the damage done to wooden boats during berthing and help in unloading and marketing of fish. We want work to start soon,” said Krishna S. Suvarna, president of Malpe Fishermen’s Association.