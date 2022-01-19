Decision on Shiradi Ghat closure only after Dakshina Kannada DC’s inspection, says MP

MANGALURU

A decision on whether to close down the Shiradi Ghat or not for highway widening project will be taken only after the Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada conducts an inspection of the stretch, according to Nalin Kumar Kateel, MP.

Mr. Kateel said in a statement on Wednesday that the National Highways Authority of India (NHA) has informed that the widening of the-10 km highway stretch between Marnahalli and Donigal on Mangaluru-Bengaluru National Highway 75 could be completed early if the ghat stretch is closed for the traffic for six months. But if the ghat is closed down for six months it will affect the economy and life of people of the coastal belt. In addition, it will hit industrial activities.

Mr. Kateel said that he has apprised the Union Minister for Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari of the same. The ghat stretch can be closed down for “some days” only if it is inevitable. A suitable decision will be taken after the Deputy Commissioner’s visit, the MP said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Kateel said that the Congress and Left parties are making the matter relating to the Republic Day tableau of social reformer Sree Narayana Guru an issue as part of their political conspiracy.

Both the parties are on misinformation campaign against the Union Government, he said, adding that the Kerala Government has not followed the guidelines laid down by a committee of the Union Home Ministry on the selection of tableaux for Republic Day Parade.

The Congress and the Left parties are sending a wrong message to people by stating that the Union Government has denied a chance to the tableau of Narayana Guru in the Republic Day Parade.

“The parties are indulging in low-level politics in the name of Narayana Guru who propagated equality in society, he said.