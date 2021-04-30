Decision on shifting hospital services reverted

A view of the taluk government hospital in Kundapur of Udupi district.

MANGALURU

30 April 2021 01:06 IST

The Udupi district administration, which had shifted all medical services from the Kundapur Taluk Hospital to Udupi, reverted the decision on Thursday following objections from MLC and former Legislative Council chairperson K. Pratapchandra Shetty.

Mr. Shetty in a letter to Deputy Commissioner G. Jagadeesha on Wednesday opposed the shifting of outpatient and inpatient services from the taluk hospital to the district hospital in Udupi and converting the taluk hospital into a COVID-19 hospital.

