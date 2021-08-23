Decision on reducing duration of ‘nadageethe’ in September

A file photo of children singing the ‘nadageethe’ at the inauguration of the 24th Dakshina Kannada District Kannada Sahitya Sammelana at Sharada Vidyalaya, in Mangaluru on February 12, 2021.

MANGALURU

23 August 2021 15:30 IST

It wil be known before session of State Legislature commences on September 13

Minister for Kannada and Culture, and Energy V. Sunil Kumar said that the Karnataka government will take a decision on reducing the duration of the ‘nadageethe’ before the session of the State Legislature from September 13-24.

The 'nadageethe' is the anthem of Karnataka. It is sung at government functions, and in schools.

Advertising

Advertising

At present, the 'nadageethe' is sung in different styles and tunes, and deemed to be lengthy. There has been a demand to cut it short and also make the singing style uniform. Back in 2019, there was a recommendation by Kannada Sahitya Parishat to cap the length at 2.30 minutes.

Other issues on agenda

Speaking to mediapersons in Udupi on August 23, the Minister said that a decision will also be taken on how the photograph of Kannadambe Bhuvaneshwari is to be displayed.

The Minister said officials of the Department of Kannada and Culture, Department of Youth Empowerment and the Department of Education will meet on August 27 to deliberate upon celebrating various ‘jayanthis’ (birth anniversaries) in a meaningful manner by involving the participation of people. A decision on how the celebrations should be conducted will be taken before the session of the State Legislature.

Also Read Schools reopen; CM goes to school

The government is also thinking of involving the three departments in the ‘amrut mahotsav’ celebrations of independence to infuse the spirit of patriotism among people, he said.