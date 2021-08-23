Decision on reducing duration of ‘nadageethe’ in September

It wil be known before session of State Legislature commences on September 13

Minister for Kannada and Culture, and Energy V. Sunil Kumar said that the Karnataka government will take a decision on reducing the duration of the ‘nadageethe’ before the session of the State Legislature from September 13-24.

The 'nadageethe' is the anthem of Karnataka. It is sung at government functions, and in schools.

Speaking to mediapersons in Udupi on August 23, the Minister said that a decision will also be taken on how the photograph of Kannadambe Bhuvaneshwari is to be displayed.

The Minister said officials of the Department of Kannada and Culture, Department of Youth Empowerment and the Department of Education will meet on August 27 to deliberate upon celebrating various ‘jayanthis’ (birth anniversaries) in a meaningful manner by involving the participation of people. A decision on how the celebrations should be condicted will be taken before the session of the State Legislature.

The government is also thinking of involving the three departments in the ‘amrut mahotsav’ celebrations of independence to infuse the spirit of patriotism among people, he said.