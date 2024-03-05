Decision on advance treatment for acid attack victims after their wounds heal, says women’s commission chief

March 05, 2024 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Karnataka State Women’s Commission chairperson Nagalakshmi Choudhary on Tuesday, March 5, said a decision to perform plastic surgery and other follow-up treatment on the three victims of Monday’s acid attack will be taken once their wounds heal, which might take about two weeks.

Dr. Choudhary spoke to reporters after meeting the three II PU Science stream students of Government PU College, Kabada, who are undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Mangaluru following burns in an acid attack on the college premises.

Quoting doctors, Dr. Choudhary said the three girls have suffered 20%, 12%, and less than 10% burns respectively on the face, the neck, and the hands. “They are being administered antibiotics and other medicines for speedy healing that might take about two weeks. Based on the degree of healing, further treatment, including doing plastic surgery, will be decided,” she said.

The State government, she said, will immediately release ₹4 lakh each as compensation to the victims and release about ₹20 lakh to cover medical treatment, she added.

Dr. Choudhary said the three victims are concerned over their inability to attend the ongoing II PU examinations. “The students wanted to know whether they have to again write the Kannada paper which they wrote on March 1, when they take the second attempt of the examination. As my child too is a II PU student, I can understand their concern. I will talk to the Education Minister and adress their concerns,” she said.

The attacker, 23-year-old Abin, had reportedly brought the acid in a plastic bottle. “Seeing the injury scars, it appears the acid that was thrown was in a diluted form,” Dr. Choudhary said. The accused was apprehended by five of victims’ classmates immediately after he threw the acid.

The Kababa police arrested Abin and booked him for offences punishable under Sections 447, 326 (A) and 307 of the Indian Penal Code on a complaint from college lecturer K.P. Salin.

Commending the classmates, Dr. Choudhary said the commission will offer suitable reward to them. It will hold counselling sessions for the students of the college after the end of the ongoing II PU examinations.

The commission will also ask universities and educational institutions to hold sensitisation sessions to make students and teachers aware about acid attacks and other crimes and the way to handle such incidents.

Dr. Choudhary held a meeting with district officials and police at the office of Deputy Commissioner. She then visited the Mangaluru District Prison’s female ward where she interacted with six female inmates. She then visited the “Sakhi one stop centre” for harassed women in Government Lady Goschen Hospital.

