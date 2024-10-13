ADVERTISEMENT

Decision of govt. to withdraw Hubballi riots case is the height of appeasement politics, says MLA

Published - October 13, 2024 09:11 pm IST - MANGALURU

Vedavyasa Kamath says the government taking such a decision is an attempt to divert people’s attention from the MUDA scam in which Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is accused

The Hindu Bureau

The State government’s decision to withdraw a criminal case against Hubballi riots involving a mob attack on the police in 2022 is the “height of appeasement politics.” The Congress government should own up to the responsibility for the repercussions the decision would create, D. Vedavyasa Kamath, Mangaluru City South MLA, said on Sunday, October 13.

He said in a statement that the case had been registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is also investigating the case. The apex court too has rejected the bail petitions of some of the accused. The government’s decision to withdraw such a serious case has lowered the morale of police. It is a matter of serious concern for the people of State.

Mr. Kamath said that the government taking such a decision is an attempt to divert people’s attention from the MUDA scam in which Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is accused. The government has taken such a decision at a time when the resignation of Chief Minister over the scam is imminent.

The MLA said that the arrest of Bangladesh nationals in Udupi and Pakistan nationals in Bengaluru recently over their illegal stay indicates that Karnataka has emerged as a haven for such nationals.

“It is no surprise if the State government indulged in appeasing them (Pakistan and Bangladesh nationals) instead of taking legal action against them,” the MLA said.

