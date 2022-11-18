Decennial celebration of Udupi Diocese tomorrow

The Diocese of Udupi will observe its decennial celebration and hold the annual Eucharistic Procession on November 20 at Milagres Cathedral, Kallianpur and Mount Rosary Church, Santhekatte.
The celebration will begin at Milagres Cathedral at 3.30 p.m. with a solemn Eucharistic Celebration to be presided over by the Bishop of Udupi Gerald Isaac Lobo. The Eucharistic Procession will start from the Cathedral and conclude with the Consecration and the final Blessing at Mount Rosary Church ground.
The diocese will launch the ‘Diocesan Medical Fund’ to help the needy on the occasion. Books on the history of the diocese, history of the parishes and a documentary on the past achievements of the diocese will be released during this event. Around 100 priests and 4,000 people from all over the diocese will participate in the procession and decennial celebration.
The new Catholic Diocese of Udupi had come into being with Mr. Lobo being installed as its first Bishop on October 15, 2012. Earlier Udupi was part of Mangalore Diocese since 1887. The new Diocese of Udupi consists of 48 parishes belonging to Karkala, Udupi and Kundapur taluks, according to a release.
