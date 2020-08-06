Debris cleared on Charmadi Ghat

Charmadi Ghat on National Highway 73 connecting Dakshina Kannada and Chikkamagaluru districts that had witnessed landslips along with boulders falling since Tuesday due to torrential rain was cleared for traffic by Wednesday evening.

Heavy boulders had fallen on the carriageway near Curve 3 in Dakshina Kannada district early on Tuesday almost blocking vehicular traffic. Officials had to divert traffic to clear the debris. By Tuesday night, the boulders were removed from the carriageway facilitating vehicular movement, said Ganapathi Hegde, Executive Engineer, National Highways Division of the State Public Works Department.

Meanwhile, there were minor landslips after the Jenukallu Annappaswamy Temple coming under Hassan Division of the PWD. They too were removed by Wednesday evening, Mr. Hegde said.

Only light motor vehicles were allowed to operate via Charmadi Ghat during this monsoon as several stretches of the ghat that had witnessed landslips last year were yet to be restored. The district administrations of Dakshina Kannada and Chikkamagaluru have also banned vehicular movement during the night through the ghat road.