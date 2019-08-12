Debris abound inarecanut plantations

Sunanda of Aralupade, which is also known as Antara, is in shock as her house collapsed when flash floods from the Mrutyunjaya river entered the area within no time on Friday evening.

Having lost her husband a year ago and with no issues, she has now taken shelter at the relief camp at Panchalingeshwara temple in Charmadi in Belthangady taluk.

Sunanda said that she also lost her mother’s house at Kolli village in the same taluk when flash floods from the Netravathi took it away with it. She said that residents of her mother’s house have now moved to a room in Ujire.

Tears rolled down her cheeks as she said she did not know what to do now. “How long can I stay in a relief camp?” she asked, as other women tried to console her.

A four-member daily wager family of Yashoda at Kolambe did not imagine that the first victim of the flash floods which hit the village at about 3 p.m. would be her house near the river course. The river, which changed its course at the same spot where her house stood, took away with it two more houses nearby.

“All happened within an hour. None of the senior citizens in our Charmadi village recall such floods hitting though it rains heavily during the monsoon,” said Gunashekara, a resident of Kakkinje nearby and who trades in arecanut in Ujire.

Small farmers in Kolambe, Aralupade, Parlani and with each having land not more than three acres, are now worried about how to clear heaps of sand, silt, trees and other debris from their farmland. The river brought them with it from the upper reaches of the Western Ghats.

None of them is now in a position to think why flash floods hit the areas in the Charmadi Gram Panchayat.

Some of them said that they heard some loud noise from the hills and many areas in the village were under the muddy water after some time forcing residents to run in chest-deep waters to rescue themselves. There should have been huge landslips in the ghats, they said.

“When people heard about muddy water entering arecanut plantations and paddy fields suspecting danger, many came out running towards the highway. Many released their cows. Some cattle were forcibly pulled towards the highway,” said Ravi Poojary, a member of the Charmadi Gram Panchayat.

Some have now handed over cattle to their relatives in the taluk for care. Others have sent theirs to temporary shelters near a temple.

The areas under the gram panchayat witnessed a similar situation to what had happened in Jodupala, Monnangeri and other areas in Kodagu district last year.