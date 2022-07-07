Death toll rises to three in Mukkuda landslip in Dakshina Kannada

Rescue work in progress at the landslip site at Panjikallu village, Bantwal taluk in Dakshina Kannada on July 6 night. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

July 07, 2022 10:54 IST

Another injured, Johny Kannur (44), is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Bantwal

The death toll in the landslip which occurred at Mukkuda, Panjikallu village, Bantwal Taluk in Dakshina Kannada on the night of July 6 rose to three as two of the three farm labourers succumbed to their injuries on July 7. Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonawane said that Bjiu Palakkad (45), who was caught under the debris, died on the spot on July 6. Of the three other injured labourers, Santhosh Alappuzha (46) and Babu Kottayam (46) died due to injuries in a hospital on July 7. Another injured, Johny Kannur (44), is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Bantwal. Advertisement Advertisement The four labourers, all from Kerala, were rubber tappers who were staying in a shed when the landslip occurred due to heavy rains on July 6 night. Meanwhile, water level in the Netravathi river at Bantwal rose to 8 metres against the danger level of 8.5 metres on July 7 morning.