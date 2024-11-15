Death of Pakshikere resident: Bail hearing of accused adjourned to November 16

A district and sessions court in Mangaluru has adjourned till November 16 the hearing on the bail application filed by Shyamala Bhat, 61, and her 36-year-old daughter Kanmani G. Rao, who were arrested for alleged conspiracy that forced 32-year-old Kartik Bhat to die by suicide on a railway track on November 8.

The application filed by Shyamala and Kanmani under Section 483 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita was transferred from the Principal District and Sessions Court, Dakshina Kannada, to the IV Additional District and Sessions Court on Thursday.

In the first hearing, the court issued notice to the prosecution and posted the case to November 16 for filing of objection to the application.

The Mulky police arrested the women following a complaint by Mr. Bhat’s mother-in-law Savitri Jagadeesh Kumar. The two were remanded in 14 days of judicial custody on November 11.

Kartik was found dead on the railway track in Mulky police station limits on November 8. After reaching Kartik’s house in Pakshikere, the police found his wife Priyanka and son Hriday dead in Kartik’s room on November 9.