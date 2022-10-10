Death of five labourers in fish processing unit: Joint Committee finds fault with the unit, submits report to NGT

A file photo of the fish processing unit where the deaths occured. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The joint committee, headed by Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra, which studied the recent death of five labourers at fish processing unit Shri Ulka LLP, has found that the unit violated safety norms and contravened provisions of the Factories Act and Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act.

In its report submitted to the Principal Bench of the National Green Tribunal, the committee said that from the report of the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB), it is clear that the unit had, at times, discharged industrial effluents into neighbouring storm-water drains.

The Principal Bench of the NGT took sou motu notice of a media report about the death of five labourers from West Bengal at the Shree Ulka LLP in Mangalore Special Economic Zone on April 17, 2022 and constituted a five-member committee headed by Deputy Commissioner to ascertain the cause of the incident.

Apart from the Deputy Commissioner, the committee comprised of a scientist each from Regional office, Ministry of Environment and Forest Bengaluru and the office of Regional Director, Central Pollution Control Board; Secretary, Department of Fisheries, Karnataka; Senior Environment Officer, KSPCB Zonal Office; and Environment Officer, KSPCB, Mangaluru.

In the report, the committee has noted the observations made by the investigation officer of the Department of Factories and Boilers, who found presence of a very high and dangerous concentration of toxic hydrogen sulphide gas in the collection tank of effluents in the industry where the mishap occurred.

All the workers who went down into the tank, inhaled this toxic gas, resulting in their death after falling unconscious in the pit itself, the officer stated.

The unit authority, the committee said, has not appointed any Environmental Engineer to oversee the operations and the environmental aspects within the industry. The whole operation of cleaning the effluent tank was carried out on a Sunday evening without the presence of any trained senior shift supervisor. The workers were not trained, not provided proper personal protective equipment (PPE’s) for entry into the tank. There are no Ambulance or trained First aid personal available during the shift, the committee noted.

Among the other aspects that the committee has noted included failure of the firm in maintaining all places of work in the factory in a condition that is safe and without risk to the health of the employees. The occupier and manager of the factory have failed to ensure that the average concentration of hydrogen sulphide at the work location does not exceed the limit of the permissible average concentration as specified under Rule 131A of the Karnataka Factories Rules,1969.

The Deputy Director of Factories filed a criminal case against the Occupier and Manager of the Factory in the 2nd JMFC Court, Mangaluru on June 18, 2022 and the case was disposed by imposing fine. The city’s Bajpe police registered an FIR on April 17,2022 and it was pending before the 6th JMFC Court. Each of the legal heir of the deceased has been paid interim compensation of ₹15 lakh., the committee said in its report.

Five contract laborers Mohammed Samiul Islam,19, Nijamuddin Shahji, 19, Mohammed Omor Faruk,26, Mirajul Islam, 18, and Sharafat Ali, 18, died after they turned unconscious after entering the effluent filled tank on April 17, 2022.

The Shri Ulka LLP in MSEZ is engaged in the manufacture of ‘Surimi’ – fish protein.