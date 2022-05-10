Death of five labourers: High Court stays further proceedings

Justice Mohammad Nawaz of the High Court of Karnataka has stayed further proceedings in connection with a case registered against fish processing firm Shree ULKA LLP following the death of five labourers.

The order dated April 26 was passed on the writ petition filed by the firm’s Managing Partner Raju Gorakh Rohakale questioning the city police for booking the firm under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code. Sub Inspector of Bajpe Police Station has been named respondent No. 1, while Hasanur Mandal, an employee of Shree ULKA LLP, has been named respondent No. 2 in the petition.

The judge ordered issuance of notice to Mr. Mandal and stayed further proceedings in Crime No. 52/2022 of Bajpe Police Station till the next date of hearing. The judge ordered to list the case after six weeks.

Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar said the city police was working towards vacation of the stay order.

Five labourers, all hailing from West Bengal, died following suffocation after they entered an effluent treatment plant of the firm’s unit to clean it in Permude on April 17. Three died on April 17, while the remaining two died in the private hospital on April 18 morning. The police arrested the Production Manager and three other persons of the firm. Apart from Section 304, the police invoked Sections 337 and 338 of IPC against the firm

The firm has paid interim compensation of ₹15 lakh to the family of the deceased. The West Bengal Government has announced compensation of ₹2 lakh compensation. The National Green Tribunal has taken suo motu cognizance of the incident and has set up a five-member committee of officials to probe into the incident.