ADVERTISEMENT

Death of 47-year-old woman sparks protest by residents in Mangaluru

Published - November 10, 2024 07:00 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The death of a 47-year-old woman after she fell from a scooter and came under the wheels of a tanker lorry on Friday led to a protest by residents demanding repair of the road. The police gave the name of the deceased as Rahamat H. Rashid.

The police said Rahamat was riding pillion on the scooter that G. Abdul Rasheed was driving. The two were going towards Mangaluru International Airport in Bajpe from Yenepoya Hospital in Deralakatte.

At Chambugudde, Rasheed lost control over the vehicle after a slippery stretch and it skid off the road. Rahamat fell from the vehicle and came under the wheels of the lorry that was following the scooter. Rahamat died before she was taken to a nearby hospital, the police said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US