Death of 47-year-old woman sparks protest by residents in Mangaluru

The death of a 47-year-old woman after she fell from a scooter and came under the wheels of a tanker lorry on Friday led to a protest by residents demanding repair of the road. The police gave the name of the deceased as Rahamat H. Rashid.

The police said Rahamat was riding pillion on the scooter that G. Abdul Rasheed was driving. The two were going towards Mangaluru International Airport in Bajpe from Yenepoya Hospital in Deralakatte.

At Chambugudde, Rasheed lost control over the vehicle after a slippery stretch and it skid off the road. Rahamat fell from the vehicle and came under the wheels of the lorry that was following the scooter. Rahamat died before she was taken to a nearby hospital, the police said.