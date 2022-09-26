Dean of city college goes missing

Dean of Father Muller College of Allied Health Sciences Urban J.A. D’Souza is said to have missing from his house in Valencia here on Sunday.

The Mangaluru South Police said that Dr. D’Souza left his house in the evening on his two-wheeler after informing his wife that he is going to a nearby shop. As he did not return till night, his wife filed a complaint with the police.

The police said that Dr. D’souza’s mobile phone has been switched off. His mobile phone signal was traced for a brief period near Ullal Beach. Efforts are being made to trace Dr. D’Souza, the police said.