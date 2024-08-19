DC’s promise to resolve deadlock rekindles hopes on early completion of Udupi-Kasaragod transmission project line

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan’s recent statement to bring farmers, government agencies, and Udupi-Kasaragod Transmission Project Ltd. (UKTL) developer M/s Sterlite Power to the table for a dialogue has rekindled hopes of speedy completion of the 115-km transmission line that has already overshot the June 2023 deadline.

Responding to farmers’ complaints of ‘some private company’ erecting the transmission line on their land in a meeting on August 14 here, Mr. Muhilan categorically told them it was a government project that should be completed. Farmers’ concerns would be addressed in the joint meeting, he told them.

Grid strengthening

Envisaged by the Union Power Ministry in 2019, the 115-km 400 kV (quad) D/C UKTL will improve reliability and stability of power supply in northern Kerala and relieve congestion in southern States’ power corridors.

Karnataka was the major beneficiary of the project with Bangalore Electricity Supply Company getting 21.37% of power allocated through the agreement.

M/s Sterlite Power was awarded the project through competitive tariff bidding by the Ministry to build, own, operate, and maintain the line for 35 years and it secured ₹580 crore funding by Ministry’s REC Ltd. (formerly Rural Electrification Corporation) in June 2021.

The developer will evacuate more than 1,000 MW energy through the line and sell excess power to other southern States.

Obstacles

M/s Sterlite has already established 2x500 MVA, 400/220 kV GIS sub-station at Kasaragod in October 2023 and two 400 kV bay extension at Udupi Power Corporation Ltd., Padubidri, in July 2023.

The developer however was facing stiff resistance by farmers in some parts of Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts, who feared they would lose fertile land to the transmission line. Out of 177 transmission towers, the company could erect only about 31 so far. It could not construct even one tower in Bantwal taluk.

Enhanced compensation

While farmers demanded complete acquisition of their land and payment of full compensation, the government has clearly said there was no provision to acquire land for transmission lines. It would acquire only the right of way (RoW) for the lines and towers and pay 15% and 85% of the land value respectively as compensation. Besides, standing crops would be proportionately compensated.

Responding to farmers’ demands, district administrations have enhanced the compensation to 85% of four times the transaction value for towers and 15% of two times the transaction value for RoW. Additionally, the Dakshina Kannada administration has enhanced compensation for standing plantation crops coming under the line that has to be removed on a par with rates fixed in Kasaragod district.

Certain myths

Farmer’s fear that they could not grow any crop beneath the transmission line that would be at a height of 8.8 m was unfounded, says the developer. The prohibition was on growing tall plantation crops; any other crop, including fruits, could be grown. For towers, the developer needs only five to 10 cents of land, it clarified.

INFOBOX

Length: 115 km [Udupi Power Corporation Ltd., Padubidri to Kasargod]

Number of Transmission Towers: 177 (Karnataka), 101 (Kerala)

Total land required for tower erection: 31 hectares (Karnataka), 17 ha (Kerala)

Power: 400 kV (Quad) Double Circuit line

Element 1 – UPCL – Kasargod 400 kV (Quad) D/C line

Element 2 – Establishment of 2×500 MVA, 400/220 kV GIS sub-station at Kasargod [completed in October 2023]

Element 3 – 2 Nos. of 400 kV line bays and Bus Bar Extension Works at UPCL switch yard [completed in July 2023]

Special Purpose Vehicle: Udupi-Kasargod Transmission Project Ltd.,

SPV acquired by: M/s Sterlite Power

Original estimated cost: ₹ 700 cr

Project completion deadline: June 2023

Beneficiary states: Karnataka (36.71%), Kerala (8.32%), Tamil Nadu (17.1%), Andhra Pradesh (15.92%), Telangana (20.64%), Goa (0.21%) and UT of Puducherry (1.1%)