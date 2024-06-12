DC visits Kalladkka flyover area, instructs NHAI to make service roads motorable

Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada M.P. Mullai Muhilan on Wednesday visited the Kalladkka flyover project area, on the Mangaluru-Bengaluru National Highway, where Kalladkka town has turned slushy and muddy due to incomplete service roads and flyover.

People are having a nightmare to cross the roads at the junction below the flyover as the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has not asphalted the service roads since the launch of the flyover project. Vehicles plying on the service roads are splashing muddy water on the pedestrians. Many people have taken to social media highlighting the plight of people passing through the Kalladkka town.

During his visit, Mr. Muhilan himself drove a scooter in the town to personally experience the difficulty of using the roads. He instructed the NHAI officials to level the roads using wet mix and complete the construction of storm water drains at the earliest.

Mr. Muhilan asked the NHAI to build crossing paths for pedestrians at four places.

Asking the NHAI to remove debris from the roadside, the Deputy Commissioner said the contractor and the officials should have taken precautionary measures before the commencement of monsoon.

Minister in-charge of Dakshina Kannada Dinesh Gundu Rao at a meeting in Mangaluru on Monday had instructed the NHAI to make the service roads at Kalladdka motorable within a week.